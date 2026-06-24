Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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sunny's avatar
sunny
6h

This is the ALL time assessment of the Lebanese fact pattern = distorted formulation in contrast to Historical facts/Intnl Holdings, compendium of UN Resolutions & those posited = tied to the current crisis manufactured by the Z west. Nothing but RESPECT.

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crazedcelt's avatar
crazedcelt
3h

That was an excellent segment, Patrick.

Thank you.

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