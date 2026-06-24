Once again, the world has watched in horror as President Trump attempted to sabotage his own peace initiative the day that negotiation were due to start in Geneva—by threatening to murder the Iranian negotiation team, and takeover their country and their oil. While everyone is resigned to the reality to Trump can’t control his mouth when it matters most, the Iranians have simply priced the US leader’s absent-minded outbursts into their equation, and will continue to execute their strategy and transform the region’s security architecture. The other problem the US faces is the profound lack of understanding by the Trump Administration and JD Vance—about Lebanon, Iran, and the region as a whole, which leaves them grasping at talking points and sound bites, as they fumble their way through media performances trying to look like they actually know what they are talking about. Meanwhile, Israel has announced its intention to illegal occupy South Lebanon permanently, a move which they are justifying by insisting the indigenous Lebanese defense militia Hezbollah is an existential “terrorist threat” (a political and legal designation also shared by US and its allies), which effectively giving Israel carte blanche to operate with impunity and commit unspeakable war crimes and a new round of genocide in Lebanon. The inability to demand Israel withdraws from Lebanon places the US team in an incredibly weak position—one which Israel is now poised to exploit, as Tel Aviv plans to not only derail this peace process, but completely dismantle the framework for any negotiated settlement for the Middle East. In this discussion, we lay out some fundamental and uncomfortable truths that many pundits are still afraid to tackle. All this and more.

Dialogue Works host Nima Alkhorshid talks to editor of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen. Watch:

NOTE: While there have been some promising initial concessions by the US—like removing sanctions on Iranian oil, and pressuring Israel’s military to halt offensive operations inside Lebanon (although still not withdrawing from their illegally-held occupying positions), it remains still too early to celebrate about any lasting or sustainable negotiated settlement in the Middle East. As long as Israel is allowed to operate with total immunity—killing, maiming and ethnically cleansing the native Arab populations in Palestine and Lebanon, then there will be no lasting peace. Every is now keenly aware of the fact. When will the penny finally drop in Washington?