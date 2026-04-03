THIS WEEK: Multiple US fighter planes shot down byIran, with one pilot missing, and reports of other downed US aircraft involved in the same operations. All of this coming on the heals of Trump’s wildly confusing national TV address, where he tried to re-sell what has been a disastrous war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and with no real solution to the perceived closure of the Straight of Hormuz. but which could also be cover for a ground invasion by the US. With each passing week, US and Israeli prospects are becoming increasingly bleak. All this and more.

Deep Dive host Lt Col Daniel Davis speaks with Patrick Henningsen about the Trump Administration’s dangerous doubling-down with Iran. Watch:

UPDATE: A second US military plane, an A-10 ‘Warthog’ orThunderbolt II, was shot down by Iran on Friday, forcing the pilots to eject. Reports suggest that the pilot of the A-10, was able to navigate the plane out of Iranian territory before ejecting from the aircraft and was subsequently rescued. According to Iran’s military media department, they claimed to have hit the aircraft, as it crashed into the Persian Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz.