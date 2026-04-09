Recently, I began experimenting with a different, more informal style for discussing the burning geopolitical issues of our day. As a result of the positive feedback I received from the initial videos, I’ve decided to record these ‘walk and talk’ videos at least twice a week, and from whatever location or environment I happen to be in.



VERTIGO WARNING: This morning we ascended to the summit of Usury Mountain near the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Tribal Community, just outside of Mesa, Arizona. We got up to about 2,500 feet up, to have a pretty heavy discussion about the war—more specifically, a frank conversation on the insane state of politics in the United States; the den of criminality that is the current White House, the madness of the Clown Prince, and the historic inflection point facing American society, and the world too. If you are American, I hope this talk will help you understand that Iran is not your enemy, but you can be damn sure that this war on Iran will very likely wreck America politically, as well as economically, possibly forever. It’s that serious.



Indeed, we’ve all talked about it for a while, but maybe it’s high time to take the nuclear toys away from these petulant warmongers. And do SHARE this with anyone you know who may still be on the fence regarding this issue, and encourage them to join us in this important conversation going forward (leave your thoughts in the comments below)…

NOTE FOR READERS: For those of you who have support our work recently, thank you so much. It’s because of your generosity that we’ve been able to film stunning videos like this one, and add this new program to our weekly repertoire. Many more to come.