Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
To The Hills's avatar
To The Hills
2h

Mr H, what I find bemusing is the fact Trump can state 'kill Iranians', outwardly projecting homicidal tendencies aka their Hate Speech BS. Yet, granny gets 3 years in prison for a hurty words. War is Peace. Madness.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Pippa McGuigan's avatar
Pippa McGuigan
1h

I’ve just discovered your work, via the podcast you did with The Last American Vagabond. It’s absolutely fascinating, so good to find other voices that talk truthfully and honestly. I agree that we are getting to the point where words are running out because of the insanity we are living through.

What you spoke about regarding Iran was particularly helpful, I know that we are being fed lies by our governments and media (I’m from the UK) but it’s always great to hear others confirm what I suspect. Thanks, will continue to follow and keep up the great work.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Henningsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture