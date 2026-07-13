Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nemo's avatar
Nemo
4h

Is Trump calling a false flag on himself? (Cartoon) substack.com/@nemopix/note/c-293053434

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Henningsen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture