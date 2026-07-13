Live from Tehran, we were fortunate enough to cover Iran’s week-long state funeral procession as millions poured on to the streets of Tehran, Quom, Najaf (Iraq), and finally Mashhad—to mourn the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated by the United States and Israel in the opening days of this conflict. President Trump implored the Iranian people to take over their institutions, which we know didn’t happen. In fact, the opposite happened, prompting a massive galvanisation of society, and a reinvigoration of the Islamic Revolution. This, combined with Iran’s upgraded position as a regional superpower in West Asia, has birthed a new paradigm for future regional security and global politics. All this and more.

Deep Dive host Lt Col Daniel Davis speaks with Patrick Henningsen about Trump threatening to destroy Iran again. Watch:

NOTE: This interview was recorded on Monday July, 6, 2024.