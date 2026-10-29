This week, we take a short boat journey across the waters of Great Britain’s Plymouth Sound, where we look back at the many layers of history laid out here, not least of all the numerous sea expeditions which have departed from this busy naval port over the centuries, as well as a few epic vignettes—including a legendary interlude from the early 19th century when the one and only Napoleon Bonaparte graced this harbour for a week and half. He was interned by the British en route to his eventual exile, but not before dazzling the city’s residents who came out in droves to see France’s self-proclaimed Emperor. After that, we then disembark on to the beaches of a historic and stunning little fishing village nestled along the south coast of Cornwall.



All this and more.