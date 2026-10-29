Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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<Carol Cassidy's avatar
<Carol Cassidy
1d

It's always relaxing to be near the sea and travel by boat seems so much more unhurried a way to travel. Wherever you go in Britain there is history not that far under the surface.

Plymouth is most famous as the starting point of The Mayflower heading across the Atlantic. It's very interesting that you discovered so much else related to the harbour area.

Ask any British schoolchild about sitting through hours and hours of history lessons and you will be greeted with a groan and sigh. We just have So Much History it is an impossible subject to learn about with the required depth.

Added to that of course, is that when you are a child History is one of the dullest subjects, because you don't have any personal experience of it.

Age generally increases your interest in historical events as you acquire a history of your own life and connections.

Thankfully Plymouth harbour is considerably quieter than the Straits of Hormus is. The Royal Navy should stay where they are and not contribute to any more problems than Iran already has going on. No one seemed to realise just how vital that shipping lane was back in January of this year. We all know about it now.

Ever since some bright spark in the distance past realised that a few planks of wood fixed together would float, the British have been building ships and causing havoc around the globe. We just can't seem to resist sailing somewhere and starting a fight to capture the land. Of course we also were busy defending our tiny island for the King or Queen. There was much action at sea.

We also had some rather fine Pirates who were happy to board any ship and kill the crew to steal the goods being transported. The many caves along the South coast were the perfect place to store the stolen treasure.

Thank you for taking us exploring the beautiful Cornish village too. It looks so tranquil and peaceful. The perfect place to unwind from the pressure of the world going mad around us with endless talk of wars. I hope you had a grand day out. xx

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Maria Eleni's avatar
Maria Eleni
1d

What a wonderful trip and such an absolutely impressive visual history lesson.

You just have to love England's old, winding villages. What you showed us was truly beautiful.

Thank you

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