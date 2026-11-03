While US midterm election results are looking increasingly bleak for the Trump administration, a faltering Netanyahu regime appears ready to drag the US into another round of war in the Persian Gulf—including using nuclear weapons against Iran. Where is the genuine pushback in Washington against this potentially fatal escalation of their illegal war? Who can restrain Trump and Netanyahu from creating a massive catastrophe for West Asia and the world? All this and more.
Deep Dive host Lt Col Daniel Davis speaks with Patrick Henningsen about these and other key aspects of conflict with Iran. Watch:
Patrick Henningsen is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This video needs to be screened everyday World-wide, to remind people of the lies and chaotic behaviours of so called "Leaders" and the lack of those who should have done their job and yet sit there doing nothing, and are still being paid.
Patrick, Your ready recall of facts, and spoken of in realistic terms, exhibits the never ending lies and chaos that they cause. It shows the criminality and lack of honesty, principles, lack of concern for human beings, values etc., that has and is being done by a small percentage of Psycopaths and those who have as their number one "1" priority - materialistic gains for themselves. People who are so readily bought off at the huge cost to others in so many ways.
Hugely important interview, thank you!