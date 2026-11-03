While US midterm election results are looking increasingly bleak for the Trump administration, a faltering Netanyahu regime appears ready to drag the US into another round of war in the Persian Gulf—including using nuclear weapons against Iran. Where is the genuine pushback in Washington against this potentially fatal escalation of their illegal war? Who can restrain Trump and Netanyahu from creating a massive catastrophe for West Asia and the world? All this and more.

Deep Dive host Lt Col Daniel Davis speaks with Patrick Henningsen about these and other key aspects of conflict with Iran. Watch: