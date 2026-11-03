Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Gumnut123's avatar
Gumnut123
10h

This video needs to be screened everyday World-wide, to remind people of the lies and chaotic behaviours of so called "Leaders" and the lack of those who should have done their job and yet sit there doing nothing, and are still being paid.

Patrick, Your ready recall of facts, and spoken of in realistic terms, exhibits the never ending lies and chaos that they cause. It shows the criminality and lack of honesty, principles, lack of concern for human beings, values etc., that has and is being done by a small percentage of Psycopaths and those who have as their number one "1" priority - materialistic gains for themselves. People who are so readily bought off at the huge cost to others in so many ways.

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
9h

Hugely important interview, thank you!

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