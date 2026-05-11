In this episode, we examine the escalating confrontation between the United States, Israel, and Iran — and why the geopolitical consequences may reshape the Middle East for years to come. The discussion explores the Strait of Hormuz crisis, economic fallout, regional power shifts, sanctions, oil supply disruption, and the growing debate over whether American influence in the region is weakening. This discussion will reveal the underlying factors which are driving US and Israeli aggression in the Middle East, and how Trump and Netanyahu continue to deceive the western public in their reckless drive towards more war. All this and more.

Deep Dive Perspective host Sayed Mohsin Abbas talks with Patrick Henningsen, independent journalist & geopolitical analyst and founder of the news website 21st Century Wire (interview was recorded on February 2, 2026). Watch:

NOTE: Over the last two days, Trump has publicly attacked Iran over its response to his maximalist ‘offer’ to end the war, declaring Tehran’s reply as “totally unacceptable”, with Iranian state television saying Trump’s proposal amounts to “surrender,” with Tehran instead calling for “war reparations by the US, full Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, an end to sanctions, and the release of seized Iranian assets.” They are also calling for US to end its illegal naval blockade, guarantee no further US and Israeli attacks against Iran, and to end the US-imposed ban on Iranian oil sales. All of this sets the scene for a resumption of hostilities in the coming days, or perhaps after Trump’s upcoming China visit.