Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
8h

Donald Trump is often portrayed by critics as narcissistic, deeply divisive, attention-seeking, and authoritarian in style — a leader driven by ego, grievance, and personal loyalty, with impulsive behavior and a constant need for dominance and validation. How can you deal with such a person.

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Inner Logic's avatar
Inner Logic
7hEdited

The entire world’s illusion of American supremacy and subsequent world order is dissolving in the sea.

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