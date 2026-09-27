Make no mistake about it: the West is doubling-down on its losing wars — and there’s no end in sight. In this discussion, we try and look beyond the usual boiler plate talking points, and instead consider the actions of the US and its NATO allies: against the Palestinians, in Ukraine, as well as against Iran and Yemen. Bear in mind that all of this is taking place amid a backdrop of the failing US dollar world reserve currency system. Rather than reconsider its position, and chart a realistic path forward in an emerging multipolar world, the Western establishment does not appear to want to willingly accept the end to 500 years of global primacy. Thus, the empire will not go quietly. What’s next is anyone’s guess, but the signs are worrying. All this and more.

Last week, I spoke to The Peacemonger host Ian Proud about the precarious state of the international system today. Watch:

NOTE: This interview was recorded on Thursday September 24, 2026.