Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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ChatterX
Sep 27

"The goal is NOT to win these wars. The goal is to use the wars to wash money out of the tax bases of the United States and out of the tax bases of European countries and back into the hands of a transnational security elite. THAT is the goal. To have ENDLESS wars, NOT SUCCESSFUL wars."

-Julian Assange

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Ingamarie
Sep 28

A really interesting discussion.......and primarily for me because of the open admission of what European/American history has been, and who we've eradicated, colonized and stolen from in order to come to where we are now.

Living inside a system we can't really call a 'civilizational state', but one that can quite easily look away from genocide.......and coerce most of its citizens into silence.....isn't easy, and there is more resistance on the ground than we might imagine. Because what in the short term can any of us captives do about it??

In addition, the discussion of the western monetary system is appreciated. I still don't completely understand how massive debt can be so good for the economy.....but it does sound as if we're stuck inside a Ponzi Scheme, guaranteed to beggar us eventually. That its sustained by foreign war, that our progressive or left wing 'values' dissolve at our borders, is apparent wherever we look...so thanks Patrick for forcing us to look.

I wish we could think and talk more, about alternative world views and life styles.......how do we get out of the gulag we've built, thinking it was progress???

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