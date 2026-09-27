Make no mistake about it: the West is doubling-down on its losing wars — and there’s no end in sight. In this discussion, we try and look beyond the usual boiler plate talking points, and instead consider the actions of the US and its NATO allies: against the Palestinians, in Ukraine, as well as against Iran and Yemen. Bear in mind that all of this is taking place amid a backdrop of the failing US dollar world reserve currency system. Rather than reconsider its position, and chart a realistic path forward in an emerging multipolar world, the Western establishment does not appear to want to willingly accept the end to 500 years of global primacy. Thus, the empire will not go quietly. What’s next is anyone’s guess, but the signs are worrying. All this and more.
Last week, I spoke to The Peacemonger host Ian Proud about the precarious state of the international system today. Watch:
NOTE: This interview was recorded on Thursday September 24, 2026.
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"The goal is NOT to win these wars. The goal is to use the wars to wash money out of the tax bases of the United States and out of the tax bases of European countries and back into the hands of a transnational security elite. THAT is the goal. To have ENDLESS wars, NOT SUCCESSFUL wars."
-Julian Assange
A really interesting discussion.......and primarily for me because of the open admission of what European/American history has been, and who we've eradicated, colonized and stolen from in order to come to where we are now.
Living inside a system we can't really call a 'civilizational state', but one that can quite easily look away from genocide.......and coerce most of its citizens into silence.....isn't easy, and there is more resistance on the ground than we might imagine. Because what in the short term can any of us captives do about it??
In addition, the discussion of the western monetary system is appreciated. I still don't completely understand how massive debt can be so good for the economy.....but it does sound as if we're stuck inside a Ponzi Scheme, guaranteed to beggar us eventually. That its sustained by foreign war, that our progressive or left wing 'values' dissolve at our borders, is apparent wherever we look...so thanks Patrick for forcing us to look.
I wish we could think and talk more, about alternative world views and life styles.......how do we get out of the gulag we've built, thinking it was progress???