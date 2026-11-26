The issue of immigration has become the most incendiary in Western political discourse, and continues to drive radical shifts in electoral outcomes—especially in Europe. As Far Right voices become louder, and campaign messaging becomes more divisive, it’s important than ever to interrogate the underlying assumptions of the culture wars, as well as derivative conspiracy theories, such as “The Great Replacement” and “white genocide”, that underpin their ideology. Upon closer examination, we can reveal how their increasingly racist rhetoric serves to obfuscate a number of extremely uncomfortable underlying (and likely irreversible) demographic trends and social engineering outcomes which have accumulated during the post-colonial and post-WWII era. Nowhere in any of the Far Right discourse is there a critique of NATO ‘regime change’ interventions and punitive economic sanctions against target nations that are clearly driving successive migrant waves into Europe. Meanwhile, American billionaire tech and military-industry oligarchs, along with wealthy Zionist sponsors, are pouring unprecedented millions into Europe and Britain’s rightwing parties and their supporting organisations. Why, and to what end? All this and more.

Recently, I sat down with Deep Dive Perspective host Sayed Mohsin Abbas to discuss these and other critical aspects of this explosive issue facing Western Europe and North America. Watch: