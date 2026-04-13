Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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A Woman Called Paddy's avatar
A Woman Called Paddy
12h

One phrase: “we’ll be back, and we’ll keep coming back “.

America won’t stop until the world stops them.

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JJen Jimz's avatar
JJen Jimz
9h

People are also under the illusion that any nation is defending The Palestinians people which is sadly not true; all those seven nations in the Middle East that aren’t part of the WTO are being taken one by one by the bankers, even Wesley said it in an old interview from a classified document. This all orchestrated by the bankers and Insurance companies from London! (USA and Israel are part of the deal) it’s a financial take over, Gaddafi said it and it’s true. When people are going to wake up? We can create our own community banks and our own currency and exchange between ourselves! Then leave them alone to see if they are going to eat their own stolen money!

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