This is becoming the political equivalent of a gordian knot. This latest attempt at a ‘ceasefire’ has already come unravelled. While Donald Trump continues his online tirades and threats to Iranians, Washington can’t seem to settle on a coherent plan, much less any real objectives outside of demanding total submission from Iran. JD Vance seems clueless, while Witkoff and Kushner are skilled manipulators who appear to be Israel’s eyes and ears—as they preside over a long string of diplomatic failures over the last 15 months. Unfortunately, the viability of any ceasefire really hinges on whether the the Trump Administration can restrain Israel from unleashing constant violent attacks on the populations of Lebanon and Gaza. With that in mind, these peace talks were never meant to succeed, and the consensus around Israel is that Benjamin Netanyahu is desperate for this war to continue. The Iranians are under no illusion as to whether the US is agreement capable— and are skeptical about whether this latest ‘pause’ would lead to any permanent ceasefire arrangement, or any sustainable political settlement. To make matters worse, Trump’s new position is to wrestle control of the Strait of Hormuz away from Tehran. Unfortunately, the Iranians have little to no trust that Trump will actually honor any of his commitments, and they also understand that Israel will not observe any ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon—not least of all because Trump’s last two cycles of negotiations with Iran ended abruptly ended with the US and Israel mounting a sneak attack them twice— in June 2025 and February 2026. Meanwhile, Trump and the Republican party continue to hemorrhage voters ahead of the Midterm elections. What will it take for hostilities to wind down? All this and more.

Dialogue Works host Nima Alkhorshid talks to editor of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen. Watch:

NOTE: This interview was recorded on Saturday April 11, 2026.