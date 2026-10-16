As Iran braces itself for an imminent attack by the US and Israel, Yemen’s Ansar Allah (aka “The Houthis”) have been busy inflicting severe pain on their belligerent neighbor, the illustrious Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Despite ruining their own economies and destabilizing their own countries, seemingly hapless Gulf monarchies appear unable to decouple from US and Israeli control, and may be committing national suicide unless they are able to dramatically alter their present course. Also, with both the US and Israel making implied nuclear threats against Iran—how will the rest of the much-vaunted ‘civilized western world’ across the G7 nations react should Trump and Netanyahu actually carry out their genocidal threats against Iran? Will they condemn such an attack, or will they carry on blaming the victims? That may be the most important question of all. All this and more.
Earlier this week, I spoke to Dialogue Works host Nima Alkhorshid about these and other important developments in West Asia and beyond. Watch:
NOTE: This interview was recorded on Wednesday October 14, 2026.
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I suspect the collective west will be privately horrified by any nuclear strike, but publicly, for the most part, silent. I am truly gobsmacked by what we have learned about Yemen in the last couple of weeks..........
Dispite all the sound bites telling us Saudi was bombing the 'Houthis rebels' over the last decade or more............it is only with Patrick's reporting, and Alasdair Crooke's analysis that I've figured out the complete history.
The western press presents everything without context. Imagine our surprise when we learned Saudi Arabia was only created in 1932....western fiat choosing the Saud family and leaving other tribal leaders in the dust, so to speak. Picture our shock when we learned this new divine right dictatorship then annexed three provinces that belonged to Yemen...........also without much fanfare or discussion in the west. NOW WE'D LIKE TO KNOW WHAT THOSE THREE ANNEXED PROVINCES PROVIDED FOR THE DICTATORIAL HOUSE OF SAUD???? Is it possible there's water there??? Soil capable of growing food????
The West is F**ked. It's like a massive farm of mushrooms.....'they feed us shit and keep us in the dark". Hell.........even the right wing MAGA retards know that the enemy is people intent on waking up. Woke is the danger...........sleep walking into nuclear holocaust (for all those 'others') the Great White Western Way.
Patrick, great work., I run Easy Virtual Assistance and I'm freely available to proofread these articles, Paul