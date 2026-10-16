As Iran braces itself for an imminent attack by the US and Israel, Yemen’s Ansar Allah (aka “The Houthis”) have been busy inflicting severe pain on their belligerent neighbor, the illustrious Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Despite ruining their own economies and destabilizing their own countries, seemingly hapless Gulf monarchies appear unable to decouple from US and Israeli control, and may be committing national suicide unless they are able to dramatically alter their present course. Also, with both the US and Israel making implied nuclear threats against Iran—how will the rest of the much-vaunted ‘civilized western world’ across the G7 nations react should Trump and Netanyahu actually carry out their genocidal threats against Iran? Will they condemn such an attack, or will they carry on blaming the victims? That may be the most important question of all. All this and more.

Earlier this week, I spoke to Dialogue Works host Nima Alkhorshid about these and other important developments in West Asia and beyond. Watch:

NOTE: This interview was recorded on Wednesday October 14, 2026.