Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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Ingamarie's avatar
Ingamarie
Oct 16

I suspect the collective west will be privately horrified by any nuclear strike, but publicly, for the most part, silent. I am truly gobsmacked by what we have learned about Yemen in the last couple of weeks..........

Dispite all the sound bites telling us Saudi was bombing the 'Houthis rebels' over the last decade or more............it is only with Patrick's reporting, and Alasdair Crooke's analysis that I've figured out the complete history.

The western press presents everything without context. Imagine our surprise when we learned Saudi Arabia was only created in 1932....western fiat choosing the Saud family and leaving other tribal leaders in the dust, so to speak. Picture our shock when we learned this new divine right dictatorship then annexed three provinces that belonged to Yemen...........also without much fanfare or discussion in the west. NOW WE'D LIKE TO KNOW WHAT THOSE THREE ANNEXED PROVINCES PROVIDED FOR THE DICTATORIAL HOUSE OF SAUD???? Is it possible there's water there??? Soil capable of growing food????

The West is F**ked. It's like a massive farm of mushrooms.....'they feed us shit and keep us in the dark". Hell.........even the right wing MAGA retards know that the enemy is people intent on waking up. Woke is the danger...........sleep walking into nuclear holocaust (for all those 'others') the Great White Western Way.

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Paul Cardin's avatar
Paul Cardin
Oct 16

Patrick, great work., I run Easy Virtual Assistance and I'm freely available to proofread these articles, Paul

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