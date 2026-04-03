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U.S. F-15 Jet Shot Down By Iran, As Trump Becomes More Incoherent on War - Patrick Henningsen talks with Lt Col Daniel Davis
THIS WEEK: Multiple US fighter planes shot down byIran, with one pilot missing, and reports of other downed US aircraft involved in the same operations.
Apr 3
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Trump’s Precarious ‘Win’, As Iran’s Missiles Smash Israel – Col Larry Wilkerson and Patrick Henningsen
Who will survive this unending debacle?
Apr 2
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March 2026
Israel Strikes World’s Largest Gas Field, Iran Retaliates – What’s Next?
More evidence emerges that Israel has been the main driver of Trump’s unprovoked, illegal war of choice against Iran - plunging the global economy into…
Mar 20
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Operation 'Epic Fail': How Israel, CIA, Gabbard Fed Trump Fake Intel of 'Imminent Threat' from Iran – Patrick Henningsen & Lt Col Daniel…
Nake US aggression against Iran and Cuba reveal a very dangerous trend: de facto state terrorism carried by the US and Israel—leading to further…
Mar 19
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How the US Empire is Losing the World
An extended discussion and deep deconstruction of the underlying mechanisms driving global events, and what the coming multipolar world actually means…
Mar 14
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Prepping the Ground For World War III? – Charlie Robinson talks to Patrick Henningsen
From Iran to the cartel wars in Mexico – and everything in between
Mar 13
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IRAN WAR: Where’s It Heading Now? – Patrick Henningsen & Lt Col Daniel Davis
The excuse of “just following orders” would not protect U.S. military personnel from potential war-crimes charges down the road.
Mar 11
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Joseph Arthur interview + ‘Nobody’s War’ unplugged
What will it take to pull us back from the brink?
Mar 9
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INTERVIEW: Patrick Henningsen speaks to Consortium News about America's perilous path to war in Iran
Trump and Israel appear to be doubling down—afraid to lose face if they're forced to end their war without achieving regime change in Tehran.
Mar 9
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February 2026
This Won’t Be Limited: US-Iran War, Countdown to Catastrophe
Patrick Henningsen speaks with Dialogue Works
Feb 24
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REPORT: Cartel Wars Erupt in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
On location at the epicenter of a wave of unprecedented unrest and violence simmering south of the border.
Feb 23
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Israel Driving Trump to War on Iran – Lt Col Daniel Davis speaks to Patrick Henningsen
Trump's 'negotiations' appear to be a ruse at this point, as the White House and Israel seem dead set on waging another undeclared war of aggression
Feb 20
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© 2026 Patrick Henningsen
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