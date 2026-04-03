Patrick Henningsen

Patrick Henningsen

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March 2026

Israel Strikes World’s Largest Gas Field, Iran Retaliates – What’s Next?
More evidence emerges that Israel has been the main driver of Trump’s unprovoked, illegal war of choice against Iran - plunging the global economy into…
  Henningsen
Operation 'Epic Fail': How Israel, CIA, Gabbard Fed Trump Fake Intel of 'Imminent Threat' from Iran – Patrick Henningsen & Lt Col Daniel…
Nake US aggression against Iran and Cuba reveal a very dangerous trend: de facto state terrorism carried by the US and Israel—leading to further…
  Henningsen
How the US Empire is Losing the World
An extended discussion and deep deconstruction of the underlying mechanisms driving global events, and what the coming multipolar world actually means…
  Henningsen
Prepping the Ground For World War III? – Charlie Robinson talks to Patrick Henningsen
From Iran to the cartel wars in Mexico – and everything in between
  Henningsen
IRAN WAR: Where’s It Heading Now? – Patrick Henningsen & Lt Col Daniel Davis
The excuse of “just following orders” would not protect U.S. military personnel from potential war-crimes charges down the road.
  Henningsen
Joseph Arthur interview + ‘Nobody’s War’ unplugged
What will it take to pull us back from the brink?
  Henningsen
30:22
INTERVIEW: Patrick Henningsen speaks to Consortium News about America's perilous path to war in Iran
Trump and Israel appear to be doubling down—afraid to lose face if they're forced to end their war without achieving regime change in Tehran.
  Henningsen

February 2026

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